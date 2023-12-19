Minnesota Yacht Club music festival coming to St. Paul this summer

article

A new music festival is coming to St. Paul this summer.

The Minnesota Yacht Club festival is scheduled for Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20, at Harriet Island Regional Park in downtown St. Paul. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with performances lasting until 10:30 p.m.

The festival will feature 20 artists performing on two stages, and organizers say there are no overlapping sets for artists. The website adds the festival will feature historic riverboat rides, food options, air-conditioned restrooms and comfortable areas to relax.

However, minimal details about the event are known, including artists performing at the event and ticket prices. According to its website, the festival plans to use wristbands, and once purchased, they cannot be refunded or exchanged.

To learn more about the festival, visit the website here.