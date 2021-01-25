Minnesota woman given first full state pardon in more than 35 years

A Minnesota woman was given the state’s first full and absolute pardon in more than 35 years from the state Board of Pardons Monday.

Maria Elizondo, who has lived in Minnesota for more than 40 years, was facing deportation after she was convicted eight years ago for wrongfully obtaining benefits and identity theft. She was ordered then to pay nearly $25,000 in restitution at her initial Board of Pardons hearing Dec. 15, 2020.

Thanks to help from her son, a North Dakota National Guardsman, and a crowdfunding effort, Elizondo paid the amount she owed in full, paving the way for her full pardon.

"We cannot deploy this soldier while we deport his mother," said Governor Tim Walz. "Today, I was honored to grant a full and absolute pardon to Ms. Elizondo."

The Board of Pardons consists of Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison and Chief Justice Lorie Skjerven Gildea.

"I believe that when we can act to make our system of justice more just and compassionate, we should do so. I was proud to support this pardon," said Attorney General Keith Ellison.