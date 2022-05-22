article

A Lake Crystal, Minnesota woman is marking a milestone birthday on the same day that her great-great-granddaughter celebrates her first birthday.

This weekend, Vivian Dahl had the opportunity to celebrate her 100th birthday with her great-great-granddaughter – who was born 99 years after her on the exact same date.

Photos shared with FOX 9 by Elijah Dahl show young Eloise celebrating her first birthday by posing for pictures in the arms of Vivian. The family held a joint party in Lake Crystal, where Vivian has lived for all 100 years of her life.

(Elijah Dahl)

As for advice for making it to age 100, Vivian says: "No smoking, no drinking, and no candy."

Advertisement

FOX 9 wishes both Vivian and Eloise the happiest of birthdays!