Minnesota will get $2.8 billion from federal COVID relief. Will it bridge budget divide?

Minnesota will get $2.8 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding, even more than previously expected, and the money will start arriving as state lawmakers face crunch time in budget negotiations.

The federal aid is enough to wipe out the total spending differences between Gov. Tim Walz, the House and the Senate. What's unclear is whether Walz and lawmakers are ready to give up long-held policy positions to strike a deal.

President Joe Biden's administration will send out half the money this month and the rest in May 2022, the U.S. Treasury department said in guidance Monday.

The $2.8 billion does not include money that will go to Minnesota counties, cities, schools and transportation entities. Twenty-one metropolitan cities will get $644 million, the guidance indicated. The feds did not specify the funding amounts for counties.

In Minnesota, Walz and lawmakers are negotiating budget differences with the Legislature facing a May 17 adjournment. The real deadline is June 30: if a budget doesn't pass by then, state government shuts down.

Republicans have said they will only agree to a scaled-down, "lights-on" budget if Walz does not commit to letting the Legislature decide how to spend the $2.8 billion. Current state law allows Walz to decide how to spend federal money once the Legislature adjourns.

The federal funding comes from a $350 billion pot of money for states, which is itself part of the $2 trillion COVID stimulus package that Congress and the president approved in March. States are required to spend the money on pandemic-related impacts.

Treasury said Monday that states cannot use the money on broad tax cuts, though conformity to federal law is allowed. That would all Minnesota to create a tax break on $440 million of business Paycheck Protection Program loans and up to $10,200 of 2020 unemployment benefits.

Walz and Democrats who control the House have proposed tax increases on wealthy Minnesotans and corporations to fund ongoing programs because the COVID relief money is one-time funding. Republicans in the GOP-led Senate have rejected any tax increases, saying Minnesota has enough money between a projected budget surplus and the federal aid.