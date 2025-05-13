MN wildfires live updates: Camp House, Jenkins Creek fires explode in size

The Brief Fire crews are battling two large wildfires in northern Minnesota, the Camp House fire and the Jenkins Creek fire. The Camp House fire has burned at least 12,000 acres, while the Jenkins Creek Fire has burned at least 6,800 acres. Both fires are at 0% containment. Gov. Tim Walz has deployed the National Guard to assist in the fire containment efforts.



Two large wildfires continue to burn in northern Minnesota, destroying hundreds of acres in the Superior National Forest and prompting nearby evacuations.

In an update on Tuesday, St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay said the Camp House fire has burned 12,000 acres and the Jenkins Creek fire has burned 6,800 acres. Both fires are 0% contained.

The cause of the fires is not clear. Homes have been destroyed and residents have been evacuated as crews battle to contain the fires. Monday afternoon, the St. Louis County Sheriff also warned of a third fire burning in Cotton Township, about 25 miles southwest of the Camp House fire. This smaller wildfire, the Three Lakes Road fire, has burned 1,300 acres as of Tuesday morning.

A Red Flag warning has been in effect in recent days, meaning conditions are ripe for the fires to continue to spread.

Camp House Fire

The backstory:

The wildfire, named the Camp House fire, started around 1 p.m. on Sunday in Ault Township, about two miles northeast of Brimson, Minnesota. The fire grew from about 200 acres early Sunday afternoon to around 750 acres in size Sunday night. By late Monday afternoon, fire officials said the fire had burned an estimated 1,250 acres and was actively burning.

Meanwhile, three homes have been destroyed, and at least another 50 homes and cabins have been evacuated. Some staff members at a nearby camp were also evacuated. Gov. Tim Walz announced on Monday he was deploying the National Guard to assist in battling the fires.

8:15 a.m. update:

The Camp House fire has expanded to 12,000 acres and is at 0% containment. The fire has destroyed more than 40 structures, homes and cabins.

Sheriff Ramsay said the Minnesota DNR is predicting another heavy fire day with dangerous conditions. He added that a lot of the burned trees have been falling over and causing access issues to roads and driveways.

The evacuation order remains in place and fire officials are adding additional air support to help battle the flames.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted. The area around the [Camp House fire] Highway 44 has been devastated by this fire," said Sheriff Ramsay in a video on Facebook.

Jenkins Creek Fire

Dig deeper:

Fire crews started battling a second wildfire near Hoyt Lakes, just north of the Camp House wildfire, on Monday afternoon. The fire was detected east of County Road 110 and north of County Road 16 near Jenkins Creek.

8:15 a.m. update:

The wildfire, named the Jenkins Creek fire, burned an estimated 1,500 acres as of Monday night. As of Tuesday morning, the fire had burned 6,800 acres and is at 0% containment.

Officials are predicting the fire will grow throughout the day, and likely impact national forest areas. Sheriff Ramsay said there is concern that the fire will keep spreading north and head into some more populated areas.

It's expected additional areas will be evacuated on Tuesday. At least one structure has been lost in the fire.

Monday night update:

In an update on Monday night, officials said the fire had moved into some areas with limited ground access. The smoke has also triggered an air quality alert for some in northeastern Minnesota. Fire officials have been using airplanes and helicopters to drop water on the fire in an effort to slow the spread and protect private property.

"Working in 85-90 degree temperatures, all of these contract aircraft, local fire department volunteers, state employees, and federal employees have been working their hardest and best to suppress this fire under extremely challenging conditions," read a social media post from the U.S. Forest Service Superior National Forest. "Local law enforcement and rescue squad volunteers have been managing evacuation notices and area closures. Additional personnel and equipment have been ordered and the work is just beginning."

What's next:

St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay said on Tuesday they will provide updates throughout the day.

Red Flag Warning

What else:

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for 65 counties on Tuesday, down from 80 counties on Monday.

The affected counties include Aitkin, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carlton, Cass, Chippewa, Clay, Clearwater, Cook, Cottonwood, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Itasca, Jackson, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Koochiching, Lac Qui Parle, Lake of the Woods, Lake, Lincoln, Lyon, Mahnomen, Marshall, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Pine, Pipestone, Polk, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, Redwood, Renville, Rock, Roseau, Sherburne, Sibley, St. Louis, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Watonwan, Wilkin, Wright, and Yellow Medicine.

A special weather statement has been issued for 12 counties in east-central and southeastern Minnesota due to the elevated fire weather conditions, including low humidity and high winds.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) lists the state’s fire danger as extreme, meaning that "fire situation is explosive and can result in extensive property damage." As of Tuesday, there is no open burning allowed in Minnesota and campfires are discouraged.