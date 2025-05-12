Jenkins Creek wildfire in St. Louis County destroyed building

article

Another large wildfire is burning in St. Louis County, north of the Camp House wildfire in Ault Township.

Jenkins Creek wildfire

What we know:

According to the U.S. Forest Service, firefighters are responding with ground and aircraft resources to a second wildfire in St. Louis County at Jenkins Creek, southeast of Hoyt Lakes, east of County Road 110 and 16 junction.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says one structure has been engulfed by the "large" wildfire.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Forest Service says, due to extremely dry and windy conditions, the fire has "rapidly grown to several hundred acres in size."

The fire is estimated to be 800 acres in size. A Minnesota Type 3 Incident Management Team has been sent in to help manage the wildfire.

The Forest Service Cadotte Lake Campground has been evacuated and closed as a precaution.

The Jenkins Creek wildfire burning in northern Minnesota. Photo courtesy of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. (Supplied)

What they're saying:

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area as firefighters work to control the fire. Unauthorized drone flights are also prohibited in the area as authorities say they threaten firefighter safety and fire suppression efforts.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how much of the fire is contained currently.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Camp House wildfire

The Camp House wildfire in northern Minnesota continues to burn, with officials saying Monday it has impacted 750 acres and is 0% contained.

The wildfire led to evacuations, including of a camp, and has destroyed at least three homes.

