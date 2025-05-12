Minnesota wildfires: Gov. Walz sending National Guard to battle fires

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Pennington County, North Beltrami County, South Beltrami County, Norman County, West Otter Tail County, Red Lake County, Lake Of The Woods County, East Marshall County, West Polk County, Hubbard County, Roseau County, Mahnomen County, East Otter Tail County, North Clearwater County, East Polk County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, Grant County, East Becker County, Wadena County, Kittson County, Wilkin County, Clay County, West Marshall County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Stearns County, Pope County, Hennepin County, Kanabec County, Freeborn County, Redwood County, Kandiyohi County, Sibley County, Benton County, Morrison County, Washington County, Mille Lacs County, Renville County, Sherburne County, Lac Qui Parle County, Isanti County, Waseca County, Chisago County, Goodhue County, Douglas County, Martin County, Brown County, Steele County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Blue Earth County, McLeod County, Yellow Medicine County, Stevens County, Anoka County, Wright County, Faribault County, Rice County, Dakota County, Meeker County, Todd County, Le Sueur County, Northern Aitkin County, South Itasca County, Pine County, South Cass County, Koochiching County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, North Itasca County, North Cass County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Aitkin County, Traverse County, Big Stone County, Lyon County, Lincoln County, Cottonwood County, Rock County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Dunn County, Barron County, Pierce County, Polk County, Douglas County, Washburn County, Burnett County
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 9:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, West Otter Tail County, East Otter Tail County, North Clearwater County, Grant County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Kittson County, East Marshall County, West Marshall County, Clay County, Roseau County, South Clearwater County, North Beltrami County, Norman County, Hubbard County, East Polk County, South Beltrami County, East Becker County, West Becker County, Wilkin County, Mahnomen County, West Polk County, Lake Of The Woods County, Wadena County
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Stearns County, Wright County, Stevens County, Mille Lacs County, Nicollet County, Sherburne County, Lac Qui Parle County, Benton County, Watonwan County, Pope County, Kandiyohi County, Morrison County, Yellow Medicine County, Renville County, McLeod County, Todd County, Sibley County, Brown County, Douglas County, Swift County, Redwood County, Meeker County, Kanabec County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, South Itasca County, North Cass County, Pine County, North Itasca County, Crow Wing County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Cass County, South Aitkin County, Murray County, Rock County, Lyon County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Jackson County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

Minnesota wildfires: Gov. Walz sending National Guard to battle fires

Published  May 12, 2025 5:43pm CDT
Wildfires
FOX 9

Twin wildfires burn in northern Minnesota [AERIALS]

Aerial footage two wildfires are burning in St. Louis County in northern Minnesota, the Camp House and Jenkins Creek wildfires.

The Brief

    • Gov. Walz is sending the Minnesota National Guard to assist with firefighting efforts in northern Minnesota.
    • Twin wildfires have destroyed hundreds of acres in the Superior National Forest as of Monday afternoon.
    • Homes have been destroyed and evacuations have been ordered as the fires continue to spread.

(FOX 9) - As twin wildfires burn in northern Minnesota, Gov. Walz has directed the National Guard to assist with firefighting efforts in the Superior National Forest.

Gov. Walz sending National Guard to battle fires

What we know:

The governor signed an order on Monday authorizing the Minnesota National Guard to provide emergency assistance to help battle multiple wildfires, including the two largest blazes: the Camp House fire and the Jenkins Creek fire.

Both fires are burning in close proximity to each other about 35 miles north of Duluth. Officials estimate each fire has burned hundreds of acres as of Monday afternoon.

Crews battle twin wildfires in northern MN

The Minnesota National Guard is set to join the firefighting efforts in northern Minnesota as twin fires burn in the Superior National Forest.

The backstory:

Officials say the Camp House fire had grown to 1,250 acres as of Monday evening. Gov. Walz said the Jenkins Creek fire was over 1,000 acres.

The cause of the fires is not clear. Homes have been destroyed and residents have been evacuated as fire crews battle to contain the blazes. Monday afternoon, the St. Louis County Sheriff also warned of a third fire burning in Cotton Township, about 25 miles southwest of the Camp House fire.

A Red Flag warning has been in effect in recent days, meaning conditions are ripe for the fires to continue to spread.

What they're saying:

In a provided statement, Gov. Walz said:

"Wildfires in northern Minnesota have forced families to evacuate and caused severe damage to and loss of property. My thoughts are with those Minnesotans who are being impacted by this dangerous and unpredictable fire. I’m grateful to the men and women of the Minnesota National Guard for stepping up to this mission, and to all the state and local agencies working tirelessly to contain the fire and protect Minnesotans."

The National Guard will assist fire crews with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center, and local fire departments in responding to the wildfires.

The Source: This story uses past reporting and an order issued by Gov. Walz's office on Monday evening.

