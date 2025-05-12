Minnesota wildfires: Gov. Walz sending National Guard to battle fires

The Brief Gov. Walz is sending the Minnesota National Guard to assist with firefighting efforts in northern Minnesota. Twin wildfires have destroyed hundreds of acres in the Superior National Forest as of Monday afternoon. Homes have been destroyed and evacuations have been ordered as the fires continue to spread.



As twin wildfires burn in northern Minnesota, Gov. Walz has directed the National Guard to assist with firefighting efforts in the Superior National Forest.

Gov. Walz sending National Guard to battle fires

What we know:

The governor signed an order on Monday authorizing the Minnesota National Guard to provide emergency assistance to help battle multiple wildfires, including the two largest blazes: the Camp House fire and the Jenkins Creek fire.

Both fires are burning in close proximity to each other about 35 miles north of Duluth. Officials estimate each fire has burned hundreds of acres as of Monday afternoon.

The backstory:

Officials say the Camp House fire had grown to 1,250 acres as of Monday evening. Gov. Walz said the Jenkins Creek fire was over 1,000 acres.

The cause of the fires is not clear. Homes have been destroyed and residents have been evacuated as fire crews battle to contain the blazes. Monday afternoon, the St. Louis County Sheriff also warned of a third fire burning in Cotton Township, about 25 miles southwest of the Camp House fire.

A Red Flag warning has been in effect in recent days, meaning conditions are ripe for the fires to continue to spread.

What they're saying:

In a provided statement, Gov. Walz said:

"Wildfires in northern Minnesota have forced families to evacuate and caused severe damage to and loss of property. My thoughts are with those Minnesotans who are being impacted by this dangerous and unpredictable fire. I’m grateful to the men and women of the Minnesota National Guard for stepping up to this mission, and to all the state and local agencies working tirelessly to contain the fire and protect Minnesotans."

The National Guard will assist fire crews with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center, and local fire departments in responding to the wildfires.