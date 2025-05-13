Expand / Collapse search
MN wildfires: Gov. Walz to holds briefing on firefighting efforts

Published  May 13, 2025 11:29am CDT
Wildfires
The Brief

    • Gov. Walz is set to brief the media on the northern Minnesota wildfires.
    • The briefing is set for 12:30 p.m.
    • You can watch it in the player above.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - As wildfires burning north of Duluth intensified in size overnight, Gov. Tim Walz is set to hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Walz sends National Guard to fires

What we know:

The governor is slated to hold a news conference on the state's response to the wildfires on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

You can watch the full briefing in the live player above.

MN wildfires grow dramatically in size

3 wildfires burn in northern Minnesota

Firefighters are battling three wildfires in northern Minnesota – which have burned a total of 20,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Tuesday morning. FOX 9’s Bill Keller has more on the story.

The backstory:

Three major fires are burning just north and northwest of Duluth and just to the west of Silver Bay.

The two fires burning close to each other near Brimson, Minn. grew dramatically in estimated size overnight, with the Camp House fire growing about ten times in size, going from a reported 1,250 acres on Monday afternoon to about 12,000 acres by Tuesday morning.

The Jenkins Creek fire had spread from about 1,500 acres on Monday afternoon to 6,800 acres as of Tuesday morning.

The sheriff's office is also tracking a third fire in Cotton Township, called the Munger Shaw fire, that is burning about 1,400 acres about 25 miles southwest of the Camp House fire.

Local perspective:

Gov. Walz authorized the Minnesota National Guard to join the fire battle in northern Minnesota on Monday. The National Guard will assist crews from the Minnesota DNR, the Minnesota Interagency Fire Center, and local firefighters who are trying to contain the blazes.

