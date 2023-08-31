Minnesota Weather: Thursday's highs are in the 80s, then a HOT weekend

Thursday is going to be fairly comfortable overall, but will be five, six, seven, eight degrees above average depending on your location.

However, watch out, because we're certainly going to crank up the heat from here. A system will kind of stay off to our west and continue to spin. That spin gives us Southwest flow in pretty much every layer of the atmosphere causing the breezes to kick off and will literally be pulling in air from the desert southwest.

Generally speaking, southern breezes hang around as we head through the overnight hours Thursday night and through the day on Friday as we continue our warming trend. Friday we’re back near 90 degrees, it's only going to get hotter from their with a high Sunday could reach 100.