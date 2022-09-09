Minnesota weather: Scattered showers and cool Friday; nice this weekend

Now that's more like fall.

After a steamy day on Thursday, temperatures fall on Friday as a cold front moves into Minnesota. This will lead to some unsettled conditions on Friday, with periods of rain and scattered showers at times, especially in the middle part of the day. This will lead to a fairly cloudy day and certainly some damp periods for most.

Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 60s in the Twin Cities metro and much of Minnesota on Friday. Overnight, temperatures will dip into the 50s, while northwestern Minnesota could see temps in the 40s.

Meanwhile, the wildfire smoke that was prevalent on Thursday has started to fizzle out.

After some morning cloud cover and a possible stray drip on Saturday, the sun will shine. Expect a high of 70 degrees in the Twin Cities. Statewide, highs range from the upper 60s to the low 70s.

Sunday will be nice, with sunshine and a high of around 71 degrees in the Twin Cities.

To start the work week, there will be sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the 70s.