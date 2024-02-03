Minnesota weather: Our stretch of quiet and mild days continue through the weekend

It’s going to be a calm and quiet weekend with a chance of sunshine in the afternoon.

Saturday morning starts cloudy with temperatures in the 30s. The cloud coverage will fade by midday and into the afternoon, with peaks of sunshine, but clouds roll back in overnight and stick around for part of the day Sunday.

Temperatures remain well above average, with a high in the mid to upper 40s in the Twin Cities metro area on Saturday. Overnight temperatures drop slightly below freezing.

Sunday will be slightly warmer, with a high nearing 50 degrees in the metro area and a better chance of sun in the afternoon.

Looking at the week ahead, record-breaking warmth is possible by mid-week, with highs in the 50s. We could see our next chance of rain on Thursday, lasting into Friday.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: