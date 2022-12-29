Minnesota weather: Patchy drizzle, snow possible tonight

A patchy drizzle will turn into some snow Thursday afternoon, which could spell trouble for the afternoon commute.

Thursday will be cloudy and a little damp with patchy drizzle becoming more of a light rain to light snow later Thursday afternoon and into the evening. Watch for evolving slippery spots for the evening commute as up to an inch of snow is possible by 9 p.m.

The high on Thursday is 35 degrees but overnight, the low will dip down to around 14 degrees in the Twin Cities metro.

Friday will be bright and seasonable, with a high of around 25 degrees, which is average for this time of year.

The seven-day forecast

The seven-day forecast, as of Thursday morning. (FOX 9)

The thaw returns for the weekend. Saturday will see patchy clouds with evening flurries and a high of 35 degrees. Sunday will be quiet and mild, with clouds slowly building. The high will be around 32 degrees.

Looking ahead to next week, Monday will still be above average, with highs in the mid-30s. A wintry mix is possible. More of the same is expected on Tuesday. Seasonable temperatures return on Wednesday.