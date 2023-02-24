Minnesota weather: Light dusting of snow possible Friday; warmer weekend

A light dusting of snow is possible on Friday ahead of a warmer weekend.

After starting the day below zero, temperatures will climb into the double digits in the Twin Cities metro on Friday afternoon as clouds thicken.

By Friday evening into the early overnight hours, some flurries and light flakes are possible. New snow accumulation amounts could range from a dusting to a fluffy inch of snow. The low overnight will dip down to about 0 degrees.

We've picked up 70.7 inches of snow so far this season at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. If we don't get any more snow this season, we'll still go down as the 17th snowiest winter on record. The average amount of snow at the airport is 52.5 inches.

Twin Cities weekend forecast

Then it's back to sunshine on Saturday, with a high of 24 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. The sunshine will continue through Sunday afternoon, with the forecast calling for a high of 35 degrees.

By Sunday night, though, rain/freezing rain/wintry mix will move into the region. This will continue into Monday morning, which could spell trouble for the morning commute.

Looking ahead to next week, the high on Monday will be around 36 degrees. The sunshine returns Tuesday, with a seasonable high of 35 degrees.

Some snowflakes are possible for the first day of March on Wednesday, when the high is forecast to be around 33 degrees. Thursday is looking cool with a high of 30 degrees.