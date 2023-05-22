Minnesota weather: Hazy sunshine with highs in the 80s

The hazy sunshine returns as we enjoy a few days in the 80s to start the work week.

A southern flow will push temperatures into the 80s on Monday. Smoke from the Canadian wildfires returns, making things a bit hazy. Overnight, temperatures will be around 60 degrees.

The southern flow keeps things in the 80s on Tuesday, with low 80s in the forecast for the Twin Cities and the possibility of hitting 90 in western Minnesota.

A frontal boundary will start making its way into Minnesota Tuesday night into Wednesday, which could lead to some showers in northern Minnesota Wednesday morning. This is what'll bring more seasonable temperatures in the 70s for the Twin Cities.

Thursday is looking gorgeous with a high of 74 degrees and sunshine. Friday will be a little warmer, with a high of 78 degrees and sunshine.

The holiday weekend is looking sunny and warm, with highs in the 80s.