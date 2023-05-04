Minnesota weather: Glorious Thursday, some rain possible this weekend

An absolutely glorious day on Thursday, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday will feature widespread 60s in northern Minnesota, and highs in the 70s for the southern half of the state.

A frontal boundary will move into the southern half of the state overnight, bringing temperatures back down into the 40s for the Twin Cities and much of the state. This will lead to extra clouds across southern Minnesota on Friday, along with the possibility for a few raindrops.

There's a better chance for some rain Friday night into Saturday. Saturday will be seasonable and unsettled, with extra clouds, a few patchy showers or a rumble. The high will be around 66 degrees.

Sunday will be warm with a possibility of a rumble. The day will feature patchy sunshine and a high of around 74 degrees.

The seven-day forecast is looking pretty good, as it's back into the 70s to start the work week.

The average high this time of year is 65 degrees in the Twin Cities.