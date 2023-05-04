Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
8
River Flood Warning
until MON 2:30 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Houston County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Crow Wing County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Chippewa County, Renville County, Wabasha County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County

Minnesota weather: Glorious Thursday, some rain possible this weekend

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Thursday's forecast: The sunshine continues!

Sunny with highs in the mid 70s! Cloudier tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An absolutely glorious day on Thursday, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday will feature widespread 60s in northern Minnesota, and highs in the 70s for the southern half of the state. 

A frontal boundary will move into the southern half of the state overnight, bringing temperatures back down into the 40s for the Twin Cities and much of the state. This will lead to extra clouds across southern Minnesota on Friday, along with the possibility for a few raindrops. 

There's a better chance for some rain Friday night into Saturday. Saturday will be seasonable and unsettled, with extra clouds, a few patchy showers or a rumble. The high will be around 66 degrees. 

Sunday will be warm with a possibility of a rumble. The day will feature patchy sunshine and a high of around 74 degrees. 

The seven-day forecast is looking pretty good, as it's back into the 70s to start the work week. 

The average high this time of year is 65 degrees in the Twin Cities. 

The seven-day forecast.