Minnesota weather: Chilly Thursday, warmer this weekend

A chilly Thursday with some filtered sunshine is in store. Then warmer weather will roll in this weekend.

The high on Thursday will be about 20 degrees in the Twin Cities, but cooler temperatures are expected in northern and western Minnesota.

Thursday night will be cold, with a low of 1 degree or colder in the Twin Cities and temperatures in the teens below zero for the northern part of the state and single-digit negative temperatures in southern Minnesota.

Friday will feature sunshine and a seasonable high of around 28 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. Highs in the 20s are expected across much of Minnesota.

This weekend will be warmer, with high temperatures in the upper 30s and sunshine. Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: