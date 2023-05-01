Minnesota weather: A sunny start to a sunny week

A sunny start to May with highs in the 50s is in store with 70s possible by mid-week.

A low pressure system to the East will keep the weather here pretty stable in Minnesota for the next few days with highs rising gradually over the week.

It might seem wild after all the snow and rain, but parts of Northwestern Minnesota will actually be under a red flag warning due to the amount of dry air. Expect the warning to expand south and east as the week moves on.