River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Houston County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Crow Wing County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County

Minnesota weather: A sunny start to a sunny week

By Fox 9 Staff
Monday's forecast: Sunny with highs in the 50s

More of the same tomorrow with highs near 60.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A sunny start to May with highs in the 50s is in store with 70s possible by mid-week. 

A low pressure system to the East will keep the weather here pretty stable in Minnesota for the next few days with highs rising gradually over the week. 

It might seem wild after all the snow and rain, but parts of Northwestern Minnesota will actually be under a red flag warning due to the amount of dry air. Expect the warning to expand south and east as the week moves on. 