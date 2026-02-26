Minnesota United FC to host season opener in freezing weather

The Brief Minnesota United FC will host their season opener this Saturday against Cincinnati at Allianz Field. Fans are excited despite the freezing temperatures, celebrating the team's 10th MLS season and the acquisition of James Rodriguez. Free tickets are available for first-time attendees to a Loons game.



Soccer fans are gearing up for a chilly season opener as Minnesota United FC takes on Cincinnati this Saturday at Allianz Field.

Minnesota United FC season opener excitement

What we know:

The Loons are kicking off their 10th season in Major League Soccer with a home game this Saturday. Fans are eagerly preparing for the cold weather, with many stocking up on merchandise like scarves to stay warm.

Noah Johnson, a dedicated fan from St. Paul, hosts a tailgate for every home game. "Usually have about 30-40 people. Big games, we’ll hit 50. It’s a good time," said Johnson. He plans to distribute electric and regular hand warmers to help attendees brave the freezing temperatures.

The backstory:

Dustin Crawford from West St. Paul is among the fans excited for the game. "We've got a group of friends who are coming, bunch of dads and sons. We're looking forward to it," said Crawford. Despite the cold, Minnesotans are used to dealing with such weather.

This season marks a milestone for the Loons, celebrating their 10th year in the MLS. The team also recently acquired Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez, adding to the excitement. "We've got some great buzz with James Rodriguez, potentially, I think going to be somewhere on the field maybe this weekend," said Manny Lagos, Chief Development Officer.

Free tickets offer

Noah Johnson is spreading the word about the free ticket promotion for first-time attendees. "There are a couple of people from the neighborhood that didn't know about the promotion of free games for people that have never been. So I've got a couple of people that are going to be coming to the Portland game," said Johnson.

What we don't know:

It is not yet confirmed whether James Rodriguez will play in the opening game this weekend.

For information on how to go to your first Loons game for free, click here.