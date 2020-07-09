Minnesota Twins release 162-game schedule for 2021 season

article

The 2020 season hasn’t officially thrown a pitch yet, but Twins fans can already look forward to the 2021 season.

Thursday, the Twins released their 2021 schedule.

For the first time, the season will begin with interleague play, as the Twins will travel to Miller Park to take on the Brewers. Later in the summer the Brew Crew will visit Target Field for a three game series. The other Interleague opponents are the Pittsburgh Pirates (April 23-25) the Cincinnati Reds (June 21-22), and the Chicago Cubs (Aug 31-Sep 1).

The Twins will travel to St. Louis to play the Cardinals (July 30 - Aug 1), Cincinnati (Aug 3-4) and the Cubs (Sept 21 - 22).

The Home Opener is April 8 against the Seattle Mariners. Followed by the Boston Red Sox on April 12.

The team will close out the season on the road with a three-game set against the Kansas City Royals.

This is a preliminary schedule and assumes a return to a 162-game season.

View the full schedule here.