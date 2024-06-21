Minnesota Twins Kent Hrbek: Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SAT 5:40 AM CDT until TUE 7:28 AM CDT, Wabasha County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
from FRI 2:38 PM CDT until SUN 2:00 AM CDT, Saint Louis County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 11:30 PM CDT, Rock County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:00 AM CDT, Rock County
Flood Warning
from FRI 8:02 AM CDT until SAT 7:30 AM CDT, Nobles County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 7:46 AM CDT until MON 8:35 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 3:34 AM CDT until SUN 11:55 PM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 11:00 PM CDT until TUE 3:24 PM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 4:51 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Lyon County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 10:09 PM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Le Sueur County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Lake County
Flood Warning
until SUN 5:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Saint Louis County, Saint Louis County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
from FRI 7:53 AM CDT until SAT 7:30 AM CDT, Jackson County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 9:29 PM CDT until SAT 3:30 AM CDT, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:56 AM CDT, Dodge County, Goodhue County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:30 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:30 AM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
from FRI 2:29 PM CDT until SAT 2:15 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 1:30 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Watonwan County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Rock County, Rock County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Pierce County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 3:29 PM CDT until FRI 11:00 PM CDT, Jackson County, Nobles County, Rock County

By
Published  June 21, 2024 8:52pm CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This week on "Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell" features Minnesota Twins legendary first baseman Ken Hrbek.

"Herbie" – a Bloomington native – was drafted by the Twins in the 17th round of the 1978 MLB draft 432 overall, going on to play 14 seasons from 1981-1994, all of them with the Twins.

He’s a two-time World Series Champ, an All-Star and a member of the Twins Hall of Fame with his number 14 proudly retired by the club.

Herbie takes us for an incredible walk down memory lane recounting the two World Series Championships in 1987 and 1991. He speaks of his grand slam in Game 6 off Cardinals reliever Ken Daley in 1987, as well as his controversial play with Ron Gant in Game 2 of the 1991 Series.

Even though Hrbek retired 30 years ago in 1994, he is still very much a part of the Twins, even opening the gates for fans on opening day this year.