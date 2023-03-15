Minnesota Twins expand ‘Family Value’ concessions stands with reduced prices

Minnesota Twins fans taking in a game this season will have additional budget-conscious options to choose from inside Target Field, according to an announcement by the team and its beverage and retail partner Delaware North.

A third "Family Value" concession stand will be added in Section 120, in addition to the relocation of another from Section 327, to a more accessible spot in Section 311, according to the announcement. The final stand will remain in Section 133, where it has been since the program’s inception in 2019.

All three stands are touted to feature value-based, family-friendly pricing for popular food items, along with self-serve, touchscreen kiosks to expedite the ordering and purchasing process.

"Enjoying good food and drink is a huge part of the ballpark experience for every guest," Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter said in a statement. "It is absolutely paramount that we give our fans – especially those bringing families to the game – affordable options at convenient locations throughout Target Field."

For the first time this season, standard concessions throughout Target Field will also feature unlimited fountain soda refills with the purchase of a 32-ounce souvenir cup.

The Minnesota Twins' home opener is Thursday, April 6, against the Houston Astros.