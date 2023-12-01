Minnesota Twins announce new TV, radio broadcasters

article

The Minnesota Twins announced Friday they have new television and radio play-by-play voices on the Treasure Island Baseball Network.

Cory Provus is the new television play-by-play voice, taking the spot after Dick Bremer announced in October he would be stepping down after 40 years in the position. Provus has been the lead radio play-by-play broadcaster since 2012.

Kris Atteberry will be taking over the radio play-by-play broadcast, replacing Provus as he moves into his new position.

"Cory and Kris have been integral parts of the soundtrack of spring, summer and fall across Twins Territory for many years and we are thrilled to continue these relationships as they step into their new roles," said Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter. "The bonds they forge across our organization translate into a storytelling ability that is uniquely theirs; I am supremely confident that both will continue the Twins’ legacy of broadcast excellence."

Provus has been in the radio booth since 2012, holding the primary play-by-play duties for all spring training, regular season, and postseason broadcasts. He won Minnesota Sportscaster of the Year in 2015, 2020 and 2022.

Atteberry has been with the Twins since 2007, previously hosting the Pregame Lineup Card and Postgame Download on the Twins Radio Network. He also provided play-by-play analysis for select games.