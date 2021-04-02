Minnesota tops 200K 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine in single week for 1st time

article

A total of 210,574 Minnesotans got a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the most recent week (March 25-31), marking the first time that number has topped 200,000 in a week. The Minnesota Department of Health data lags by a few days.

On this pace, 80% of adults in Minnesota would have at least one dose by Memorial Day and a complete vaccination by July 4.

MDH reports over 1.7 million Minnesotans now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 1.1 million are fully vaccinated, which is about 39% and 25% of the state’s population respectively.

Nearly 82% of Minnesota seniors have at least one dose of the vaccine.

Anyone 16 years old and older is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota.

Meanwhile, state health officials reported 2,553 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Friday.

Minnesota has now seen 524,203 COVID-19 cases and 6,864 deaths from the disease since the start of the pandemic.

The 2,553 newly reported cases were out of 50,517 tests—a 5.1% positivity rate. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate, a lagging indicator, has increased to 5.5%. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH.

Variants appear to be driving the increase in COVID-19 infections in Minnesota. State medical director Ruth Lynfield said Thursday 54-66% of the state’s positive cases over a six-day period in late March were B117 variant cases.

Two of the four deaths reported on Friday were in long-term care facilities.

Hospitalizations are continuing to increase week-over-week. There are currently 439 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, with 112 of them in the ICU, compared to 357 hospitalizations and 87 ICU cases at this time last week.

GET YOUR SHOT: Tips for finding a COVID-19 vaccine appointment