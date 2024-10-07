What to do in Minnesota: Things to do this weekend (Oct. 11-13)

article

Fall is in the air, and this weekend is packed with events, including a beer festival with Minnesota breweries, a giant pumpkin-weigh off, and a scarecrow tour.

Stillwater Harvest Festival

Downtown Stillwater

Oct. 12-13

Free

The Stillwater Harvest Festival is a "smashing good time" and features all things pumpkins, including the giant pumpkin weigh-off, the giant pumpkin drop, and pumpkin pilots who paddle giant pumpkins down the St Croix River.

Need a break from the pumpkins? Check out the pie eating contest, beer garden, food trucks, live music, an inflatable park for kids, and so much more. The jam-packed, family-friendly fall festival has something for everyone.

The festival is free and takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is also a free shuttle service with four pickup and drop-off locations. For more information, click here.

Autumn Brew Review

Boom Island Park, Minneapolis

Saturday, Oct. 12 from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets start at $75

The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild is putting on a fall beer festival at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis. The event features live music, food trucks, shopping, other entertainment, and, of course, unlimited craft brews. At least 80 breweries, including Surly Brewing Company, Duluth Cider, Fulton Brewing, Fat Pants Brewing Co., and more, are participating in the event.

Autumn Brew Review is a fundraising event for the nonprofit Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild to help support the mission of "promoting, protecting, and expanding Minnesota’s vibrant craft brewing industry." To learn more about the event, click here.

Waconia Scarecrow Tour

Waconia, Minn.

Oct. 10-Oct.20

Free

Take a tour of Waconia and find dozens of unique scarecrows designed by nearly 50 local groups and business owners. Visitors can pick up a ballot and map of the scarecrows' locations, and after visiting the town, return the ballot with your favorite scarecrow pick. The overall winner and people’s choice will be announced after the event.

The event kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 10, and lasts through Sunday, Oct. 20. Click here to learn more about the event and see past winners.

Howl-O-Ween

Wolfe Park, St. Louis Park

Oct. 12 from noon-3 p.m.

Free to attend

Celebrate Halloween early with your furry friend at Howl-O-Ween in St. Louis Park. Dress your pet in its best costume and stroll through the park. Enjoy shopping and win prizes from a variety of vendors.

At 2:30 p.m., there will be a pet costume contest with prizes. Owners are required to keep pets on a leash at all times. To learn more about the event, click here.

Underwater pumpkin carving at Sea Life

Mall of America, Bloomington

Oct. 13 at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Events included with general admission ticket

Sea Life divers will be carving pumpkins underwater on Sunday during the month of October. You can catch the divers in their Halloween costumes while carving pumpkins surrounded by fish in the ocean tunnel. The dives take place on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Sea Life is also hosting its Tricks and Treats event throughout October. Kids can dress up in Halloween costumes, enjoy spooky decorations, and learn about creepy creatures. To learn more about the events, click here.