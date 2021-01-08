Minnesota surpasses 100,000 people vaccinated against COVID-19

Minnesota health officials reported 2,387 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 additional deaths Friday.

The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 431,944 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the first infection was reported in the state in March. About 95% of those cases have recovered to the point where they no longer require isolation. A total of 5,620 people in Minnesota have died from the disease so far.

The 2,387 newly reported deaths were on a volume of 43,684 tests—a positivity rate of 5.5%, a sign that testing is rebounding after a lull from the holiday.

Of 48 deaths reported on Friday, 30 of the people who died were residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities or a group home.

The deaths included one person from Scott County in their early 30s, however, the majority of the deaths were among people 60 and older.

Currently, there 130 people in the ICU hospitalized due to COVID-19. Approximately 7% of staffed ICU beds in the Twin Cities metro are currently available.

As of Friday, there have been a total of 104,226 vaccines have been administered in Minnesota, according to MDH data. However, state health officials explained that the real-time vaccine numbers are higher than the numbers posted online due to delays in the reporting process.