Minnesota surpasses 100,000 cases of COVID-19 Thursday

Minnesota has now surpassed more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,066 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total number of cases the state has seen to date to 100,200.

The 1,066 new cases were out of 25,108 completed tests—a positivity rate of 4.3%. The key metric, the 7-day rolling average positivity rate, was 5.4% as of Wednesday, according to MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann.

Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH as it suggests a higher rate of community transmission.

MDH also reported 13 more deaths from COVID-19, seven of which were in long-term care or assisted living facilities. To date, approximately 72 percent of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have been residents of those types of facilities.

The 13 deaths included one Hennepin County resident in their 50s and a Ramsey County resident in their 80s. All the other deaths were outside of the Twin Cities metro.

Minnesota is currently averaging 45 hospital admissions per day. Approximately 8% of the state’s COVID-19 cases have required hospitalization and 2% have been in the ICU.