Minnesota filmmaker's 'COVID Confessions' shines light on education during pandemic

When COVID-19 hit Minnesota in March of 2020, it changed the way we do just about everything, including education.

Now students, teachers, and social workers are sharing their stories in a special way.

Filmmaker Alec Fischer interviewed more than 300 Minnesotans in 40 different industries, from farmers to public transit workers about their experiences during the pandemic for a docuseries called COVID Confessions.

"I wanted to highlight the stories of teachers. I wanted to showcase the stories of some of the elementary school students, really honoring what they've been through and sort of this prolonged battle they've been in with COVID," said Fischer.

He got the idea after hearing from friends who worked in healthcare and hospitality and didn't feel like what they were going through was being portrayed accurately in the media.

"There's themes of resilience. There's themes of struggle. Some people lost everything. Some people had the best year they ever had the first year of shutdown," said Fischer.

On Saturday, 3 episodes focusing on the education system will premiere at the Showplace Icon Theater in St. Louis Park.

One of the featured educators is a social worker at Minnesota Transitions Charter School, which burned down during the unrest following the murder of George Floyd and had to set up shop doing hybrid learning at the Mall of America.

"I think for me and I think for a lot of educators, it was the disconnect that we had from the kids and not being able to have access to them and connect with them really face to face and in-person," said Courtney Stenseth.

Fischer is already getting accolades for the series.

Forbes magazine named him to their list of 30 under 30 in the media. But he hopes Covid Confessions helps Minnesota heal from the last 3 years.

"I'm just excited to see where it continues. It's been organic so far and I'm ready to see where it keeps going forward," said Fischer.

For information on COVID-19 Confession tickets, click here.