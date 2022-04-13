New Minnesota project to allow prison inmates to get tattoos safely

The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking to hire a tattoo supervisor who will head up an innovative new project in Minnesota prisons.

Illegal tattoos are a problem, contributing to more than 80 cases of Hepatitis C each year among inmates across the state.

The cost of treating the infection costs between $20,000 to $75,000 per person.

The new program will create a licensed establishment where prisoners can get tattoos safely.

In addition to reducing Hepatitis C infections, it also creates a path for inmates to become licensed tattoo technicians, creating job opportunities after they are released.

"If they can turn those talents and skills into a legitimate viable healthy and pro-social kind of business this makes sense on the one hand," said Paul Schnell, Commissioner of Corrections.

The job would be based out of the Stillwater prison and would pay between $58,000 to $86,000 annually.

More information can be found on the state's career page (Job Class: Project Consultant Senior / Working Title: Tattoo Supervisor).