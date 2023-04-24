Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, La Crosse County
13
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Minnesota State trooper wrestles highway walker to the ground: Video

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

State Trooper wrestles highway pedestrian to the ground

A State Trooper and a man who was walking on I-694 over I-35W got into a scuffle on Friday, April 14.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Traffic cams filmed a Minnesota State Trooper wrestling with a man who was talking down Interstate 694 on Friday, April 14. 

The footage shows the trooper approaching the man, who was walking by the side of the highway, which is illegal in Minnesota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the trooper was called out to do a welfare check on the man, and was trying to convince him to leave the highway when he became "verbally uncooperative." The State Patrol said the trooper then tried to detain the man, who resisted.

The footage shows the two speaking by the trooper's squad car before a scuffle ensues, and the trooper wrestles the man to the ground. The footage then shows another state trooper rushing over to assist. He takes out his Taser, but it's unclear whether it was deployed or not. The two troopers subdue the man and lead him to the back of a squad car.  

The Minnesota State Patrol advises the man was booked for failure to follow lawful order, obstruction, pedestrian on the freeway, and possession of drug paraphernalia.