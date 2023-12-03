Minnesota State Patrol: Fleeing motorist dies in crash in St. Paul

A motorist who drove away from troopers died early Sunday morning after wrecking her car on an I-94 ramp in St. Paul, Minnesota State Patrol reports.

According to officials, a trooper attempted to stop the driver for speeding along I-94 near Hamline Street. However, state patrol says the driver didn't stop and continued eastbound at high speeds.

Authorities say the trooper followed the vehicle but "discontinued the brief pursuit of the vehicle, as it took the exit to Marion Street."

Traffic cameras show the driver racing down the exit, with the state patrol squad a short distance behind, before passing another vehicle, seemingly losing control in the process, and slamming into a concrete wall.

Inside the vehicle, troopers said there were three people. The driver, a woman who was not identified, was killed. Two other passengers, another woman and a 41-year-old Minneapolis man, suffered injuries and were taken to Regions Hospital for treatment.