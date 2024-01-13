Minnesota State Patrol crash numbers following Friday’s winter storm

article

A winter weather system worked its way through portions of Minnesota on Friday and into Saturday, leaving icy and snowy road conditions for some drivers.

The State Patrol recorded 216 crashes from 6 a.m. on Friday to 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. Of those, 14 crashes involved injuries, there were also 65 spinouts and one jackknifed semi. Additionally, there were two fatal crashes, one in Lyon County and the other in Beltrami County.

According to the crash report, a 76-year-old driver was on westbound Lumberjack Road around 7:20 a.m. in Beltrami County. The driver was behind a tractor pulling a hay bale trailer and crossed over into the eastbound lanes, colliding with a pickup truck.

The crash report states the driver from Blackduck, Minnesota, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and died from her injuries. The road conditions were listed as snowy and icy.

The fatal crash in Lyon County happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 59 in Marshall. A 69-year-old driver was heading northbound on Highway 23 and collided with a Freightliner that was turning onto Highway 59 from Highway 23.

The 69-year-old driver from Lynd, Minnesota, was killed in the crash. The State Patrol report states he was also not wearing a seatbelt during the collision.