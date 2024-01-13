Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
5
Blizzard Warning
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Clay County, Kittson County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Wind Chill Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Martin County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

Minnesota State Patrol crash numbers following Friday’s winter storm

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Road incidents
FOX 9
article

File photo tire track in snow. Photo: Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB (Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

(FOX 9) - A winter weather system worked its way through portions of Minnesota on Friday and into Saturday, leaving icy and snowy road conditions for some drivers. 

The State Patrol recorded 216 crashes from 6 a.m. on Friday to 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. Of those, 14 crashes involved injuries, there were also 65 spinouts and one jackknifed semi. Additionally, there were two fatal crashes, one in Lyon County and the other in Beltrami County.

According to the crash report, a 76-year-old driver was on westbound Lumberjack Road around 7:20 a.m. in Beltrami County. The driver was behind a tractor pulling a hay bale trailer and crossed over into the eastbound lanes, colliding with a pickup truck. 

The crash report states the driver from Blackduck, Minnesota, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and died from her injuries. The road conditions were listed as snowy and icy. 

The fatal crash in Lyon County happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 59 in Marshall. A 69-year-old driver was heading northbound on Highway 23 and collided with a Freightliner that was turning onto Highway 59 from Highway 23. 

The 69-year-old driver from Lynd, Minnesota, was killed in the crash. The State Patrol report states he was also not wearing a seatbelt during the collision. 