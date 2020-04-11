Minnesota State Patrol: COVID-19 no excuse to speed

The Minnesota State Patrol is warning drivers of what they're calling a disturbing trend: extreme speeding.

According to the state patrol, authorities have been regularly stopping vehicles with speeds in the 90s and even over 100 mph.

Earlier this month, a trooper ticketed someone going 106 mph. On April 3, another trooper stopped a vehicle going 100 mph in a 55 mph zone.

"COVID-19 is not a license to speed, drive impaired or make other poor decisions behind the wheel," officials wrote.