Minnesota State Patrol: 346 crashes reported as roads remain slick on Thursday

Troopers say 346 crashes have been reported throughout Minnesota since Thursday morning, as roads remain tough to travel following Thursday's blizzard.

Along with the crashes, troopers say there have been 333 vehicle spinouts and 13 jackknifed semis between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

While plows have worked throughout the day, low temperatures and blowing snow made road conditions difficult for travelers. On Wednesday, experts warned that it could be a couple of days before road conditions improved.

"I don’t foresee the roads being good by [Thursday]," said Hennepin County Road Operations Manager Andy Kraemer. "Just with the temperature drop, our salt stops working at about ten degrees and then really nothing works. We can put some sand down to help get traction but it doesn’t help melt the ice."

Officials urge anyone who has to travel on Thursday to drive with care.