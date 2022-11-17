Minnesota state parks offering free entrance on Black Friday

After a week of early season snow, Minnesotans are being encouraged to head into the outdoors, as the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will waive entrance fees to all 75 state parks and recreation areas Friday, Nov. 25 –the day after Thanksgiving.

The "Free Park Day" is one of four days each year on which the DNR waives the vehicle permit requirement to enter state parks and recreation areas. The goal of Free Park Days is to encourage Minnesotans to get outdoors and enjoy the health and wellness benefits of spending time in nature.

"Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are open year-round and provide places of peace and beauty to recharge during the hustle and bustle of the busy holiday season," DNR parks and trails division director Ann Pierce said in a statement. "It’s a fantastic time to get out into nature with friends and family following Thanksgiving celebrations."

Most state park offices and visitor centers will be lightly staffed on Nov. 25. Before and during their visit, visitors are encouraged to check ahead.

For more information, visit the free entrance days to all Minnesota state parks page of the DNR website.