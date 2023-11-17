Minnesota state flag, seal top 5 to be decided on Tuesday

The commission tasked with choosing the new Minnesota state flag will narrow down the state flag and seal submissions to five in each category during a meeting on Tuesday.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission (SERC) announced on Friday it will meet from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, with the "goal" of narrowing the submissions to the top five flag designs and top five seal designs. Last week, the Minnesota Historical Society released the more than 2,600 designs submitted to the State Emblems Redesign Commission for the new flag and seal.

The commission will select a design or a modified version of the design to be used for each emblem. It is tasked with developing and adopting a new design for the official state seal and flag no later than Jan. 1, 2024.

Tuesday's meeting will be extended to 9 p.m. if needed. It'll be held in a hybrid format, with the in-person portion of the meeting being held in Room 1200 of the Minnesota Senate Building in St. Paul. You can also watch the meeting live via FOX 9 here.

Here are some of the submissions for the flag.