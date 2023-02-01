Melissa Turtinen

Melissa Turtinen is the digital content manager at FOX 9. 

Melissa is a native of Minnesota, who has been a reporter and editor in the Twin Cities since 2013. Prior to that, she was a reporter and web producer in Boston. 

She enjoys being outside, exploring new places and spending time with family, friends and her two corgis, Puff and Ella. 

If you have a story idea or news tip, email her at melissa.turtinen@fox.com. 

