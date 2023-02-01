Melissa Turtinen
Melissa Turtinen is the digital content manager at FOX 9.
Melissa is a native of Minnesota, who has been a reporter and editor in the Twin Cities since 2013. Prior to that, she was a reporter and web producer in Boston.
She enjoys being outside, exploring new places and spending time with family, friends and her two corgis, Puff and Ella.
If you have a story idea or news tip, email her at melissa.turtinen@fox.com.
The latest from Melissa Turtinen
Convicted murderer possibly armed with AR-15 may be in Twin Cities
The search continues for Ralph Apmann, a convicted murderer who is believed to be armed with an AR-15 and a 9mm handgun.
Twin Cities chef headed to Turkey to help with earthquake relief
Twin Cities chef and restaurateur Brian Ingram, of Purpose Restaurants, is headed to Turkey to help after a 7.8 earthquake and subsequent aftershocks devastated Turkey and Syria, killing thousands.
US Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in DC elevator; suspect arrested
NEW: Police say a suspect has been arrested after U.S. Rep. Angie Craig was assaulted in an elevator at her Washington, D.C. apartment building.
Duran Duran to play at Minnesota State Fair this summer
Duran Duran, with special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC, is the first confirmed show for the Minnesota State Fair's 2023 Grandstand Concert Series.
Woman pleads guilty to being drunk, driving 124 mph in fatal crash
A 22-year-old Otsego woman has pleaded guilty in connection to a crash in September 2021 that killed a woman and injured a man in Maple Grove.
Charges: Minnesota woman smacks boyfriend in the head with whole chicken
"Victim still had some chicken residue in his hair," the criminal complaint states.
Minneapolis stolen cars top 700 in January 2023
More than 700 cars were stolen in the City of Minneapolis in January, the city said on Friday.
Bloomington Police: 3 people found dead in a truck near Smack Shack
Three men — a father and son, and a business associate — were found dead in a truck parked in a lot near Smack Shack in Bloomington on Wednesday night in what police are calling a murder-suicide.
Richfield school shooting: Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting of Jahmari Rice
A suspect in a fatal shooting outside a school in Richfield last year has pleaded guilty.
Suspected drunk driver flees State Patrol, crashes in St. Paul: Video
A suspected drunken driver was injured after crashing their vehicle while fleeing authorities in St. Paul early Wednesday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.