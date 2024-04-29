With Chris Finch injured, is it Micah Nori’s time?

Because it’s Minnesota sports, the Minnesota Timberwolves couldn’t fully celebrate their first playoff series win in 20 years Sunday night.

It came at a cost, with Timberwolves coach Chris Finch going down late in regulation. Devin Booker bumped Mike Conley Jr., who had a full head of steam going to Finch, who took the hit but immediately went to the ground. He had to be helped off the floor by team trainers, and went straight to the locker room as the Timberwolves eliminated the Suns.

Finch tore the patellar tendon in his right knee. He’ll need surgery, which he now has time for as the Timberwolves won’t play again until at least Saturday.

Finch will do everything he can to be on the bench, but is it now Micah Nori’s time? Nori filled on for the final minutes of regulation Sunday night, and did the postgame news conference. If Finch is on the bench, he’ll need crutches at minimum, and won’t be able to walk.

Nori joked on KFAN Radio Monday morning he’ll likely lead the bench, but Finch will be in his ear the whole time.

"Essentially, he would be like the maestro pulling the puppet strings, and I'd be like Pinocchio, the frontman, but he would tell me what to do and what to say. Unless there comes a time when I act like I don't hear him and I want to try something," Nori said.

So who is Micah Nori? In a recent sit down with FOX 9’s Amy Hockert, he’s been tabbed, "The Ted Lasso of the NBA." Nori has been in the NBA for 25 years, landing with the Timberwolves in 2021.

We’ll find out as early as Saturday what the Timberwolves’ plan is for the bench.