New Minnesota state flag design: The best and worst submissions

The submissions for the new Minnesota state flag and seal have been released — and they're amazing.

The Minnesota Historical Society on Wednesday released the more than 2,600 designs submitted to the State Emblems Redesign Commission during a one-month period. The submissions that qualified are now available online, with state flag designs making up 85% of the submissions and state seal designs making up about 15% of submissions.

Later this month, the commission will pick five submissions for each the state seal and the state flag. The commission will select a design or a modified version of the design to be used for each emblem. It is tasked with developing and adopting a new design for the official state seal and flag no later than Jan. 1, 2024.

Here are the best and worst submissions (This story will be updated as FOX 9 continues to go through the hundreds of submissions):