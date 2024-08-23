Minnesota State Fair: Power restored after hour-long outage Friday

article

The electricity in the air after record-breaking attendance on the first day of the Minnesota State Fair didn’t translate to electrical outlets for a little over an hour on Friday evening, as some areas lost power before it was again restored.

What we know

Minnesota State Fair officials say they first received a report of a power outage at 4:19 p.m.

Crews with Xcel Energy responded, and were able to replace a fuse, which restored electricity again at 5:39 p.m.

Who was affected?

In addition to booths in the area south of the Grandstand, several attractions and vendors along Judson Avenue, Liggett Street and Underwood Street were impacted during the outage.

At the time electricity was lost, two people were riding the Skyscraper ride at Adventure Park, officials told FOX 9.

The riders were lowered and safely removed from the ride within five minutes, and both were uninjured, officials say.

According to a fair spokesperson, normal operations have since resumed.