Minnesota State Fair to host 'Kickoff to Summer at the Fair' this May

The Minnesota State Fair's "Kickoff to Summer at the Fair" is returning for its third year.

The mini Minnesota State Fair will run May 25-28 and will include more than 30 popular State Fair food and beverage vendors, live music, live entertainment, shopping, mini golf, pickleball, trivia, the Giant Slide, historical walking tours, prizes, and more.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, via etix. Admission is $12.50 in advance or $15.50 at the door. Each ticket is valid for a specific day.

The Kickoff to Summer at the Fair will be open:

Thursday, May 25, from 4-9 p.m.

Friday, May 26, from 4-9 p.m.

Saturday, May 27, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 24-Labor Day, Sept. 4.