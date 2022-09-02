Minnesota State Fair foods: Where to find them year-round

article

The Minnesota State Fair may only come once per year, but some food and drink vendors are available outside the fairgrounds, so you can get your fair fix year-round.

Here's a look at some of the vendors:

The popular root beer has been available in grocery stores, convenience stores and other retail outlets in the Upper Midwest since 2020. Some restaurants and bars in the Twin Cities metro also offer 1919 Root Beer from the keg. You can also order pony kegs of the root beer online.

The coffee shop has a location in White Bear Lake, and it has a mobile coffee house available for special events.

The Arepa Bar, which offered three different areas during the first half of the Minnesota State Fair, has a brick-and-mortar location in the Midtown Global Market.

The Ball Park Cafe has one of the longest tap lists at the Minnesota State Fair, featuring several Minnesota craft breweries and exclusive-to-the-fair beers. Although not everything on the tap list is available outside of the fair, you can still imbibe year-round on brews from local breweries in their respective taprooms, as well as local liquor stores, restaurants and bars.

Blue Barn is run by Blue Plate Restaurants, which has several restaurants in the Twin Cities: The Freehouse in Minneapolis, The Lowry in Minneapolis, Three Squares Restaurant in Maple Grove, Longfellow Grill in Minneapolis, Edina Grill in Edina, Groveland Tap in St. Paul and Highland Grill in St. Paul.

Craving Bridgeman's ice cream after having the Gray Duck Sundae at the Minnesota State Fair? You can visit Bridgeman's Ice Cream Parlor in Woodbury, and also buy it online. Bridgeman's is served at some scoop shops, restaurants and available at some retail outlets, such as Von Hanson's Meat and Hy-Vee.

Dino's Gyros has a few locations in the Twin Cities in addition to its booth at the State Fair, including in Falcon Heights (not far from the fairgrounds), Coon Rapids, Edina and Woodbury. It also offers catering.

Falafel King, in the Food Building, has locations in Bloomington, Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center. It also has a food truck.

The popular vendor has brick-and-mortar locations in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

While Giggle's doesn't have a location outside the fairgrounds, you can get your Giggle's fix year-round if you host a private event at the booth.:

Green Mill has locations across the Midwest, including several in Minnesota: Albert Lea, Bemidji, Bloomington, Duluth, Fairmont, Hastings, Lakeville, Maplewood, New Ulm, Plymouth, Rochester, Savage, Shoreview, St. Cloud, St. Paul, Willmar and Woodbury. The pizza joint offers dine-in, take-out and delivery.

Harry Singh's Original Caribbean Restaurant has a location on Nicollet Avenue South in Minneapolis.

While it may not be the same as getting shaved ice at the Minnesota State Fair, Hawaiian Shaved Ice does sell shaved ice makers, snow cone makers, and shaved ice syrup online.

You can order Henry's Kettle Corn online, but it only ships on specific dates.

The vegan butcher has a store in Minneapolis, and you can order online from anywhere.

The Middle Eastern and Mediterranean bakery, grocery and deli is on Central Avenue in Minneapolis. You can also buy Holy Land's products in some grocery stores, as well as online. Holy Land also offers catering.

Hot Indian has a spot at Target Field, and offers catering.

Icee is available at many gas stations, as well as movie theaters and other retail outlets nationwide. Icee floats freeze tubes are also available in grocery stores (Walmart, specifically), in the Twin Cities.

The family-owned business has a food truck. You can find the schedule on the website.

Sundae Sammie at Jammy Sammies by Brim. (Minnesota State Fair)

Jammy Sammies, available at The Hanger at the State Fair, is made by Brim, which has a restaurant in Minneapolis.

The local organic freezer pops are available at most local grocery stores and online.

It may not be exactly the same, but Leinenkugel's Brewery and Lodge is a short drive from the Twin Cities in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

The owners of LuLu's Public House — Charlie Burrows and Mike Brennan — are behind several Twin Cities restaurants. Among them: Axel's and Lucky's 13.

Mancini's has a brick-and-mortar restaurant outside the fair: Mancini's Char House. It's in St. Paul.

The gourmet Mexican sandwich maker, located in the Food Building, has a year-round location in the Midtown Global Market.

Minneapple Pie is available to order online. Plus, it will soon launch recipes on its website.

The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild represents more than 170 breweries in Minnesota, and at the State Fair it serves up hundreds of different brews. You can find these beers at their respective breweries and some liquor stores throughout Minnesota.

While there isn't a Farmer's Union coffee shop outside of the fairgrounds, the vendor dishes up items from local establishments. It gets its baked goods from Birchwood Cafe, its coffee from Bean Factory in St. Paul and its Mocha on a Stick from Grand Ole Creamery.

If you love the fresh apples at the Minnesota State Fair, you're in luck. You can buy Minnesota-grown apples at grocery stores or pick your own at a local apple farm.

The wines poured at Minnesota Wine Country are available at their respective wineries and liquor stores in Minnesota.

New at the Minnesota State Fair in 2022, the company known for its superfood bowls has been expanding quickly across the Twin Cities metro and the United States. Find Nautical Bowls locations here.

New Scenic Cafe has a brick-and-mortar restaurant between Duluth and Two Harbors, and has a Scenic 61 food truck.

The popular sweet treat at the Minnesota State Fair can be found in grocery stores, including Cub Foods and Lunds & Byerlys.

Oof-da Tacos food truck sets up at various locations throughout the state from spring through fall.

The Produce Exchange has a spot at Midtown Global Market.

Que Viet, known for its egg rolls and wantons at the State Fair, has a brick-and-mortar restaurant on Johnson Avenue in Minneapolis and another location in Brooklyn Center.

RC Cola is available in various grocery stores and retail outlets.

Sara's Tipsy Pies has a shop in Stillwater and is available in the frozen dessert section of local grocery stores.

Soul Boul has two spots outside of the fair, in Richfield and at Graze Provisions and Libations Food Hall in Minneapolis.

Summer Lakes Beverage sells its mixes in stores across the Twin Cities and online.

A State Fair favorite you can have year-round. Just check out your local grocery store's frozen foods section. Sweet Martha's frozen dough in various flavors is available at several grocery chains, including Lunds & Byerlys, Hy-Vee and Target.

Tot Boss has a food truck. You can find the schedule on the truck's website or schedule the truck to visit for a large event.

There's also a Turkey To Go stand at Target Field in Minneapolis

Also at Graze Provisions and Libations in Minneapolis' North Loop.

It has a food truck and sells its specialty sauces online.

Did we miss any? Let us know. Email melissa.turtinen@fox.com.