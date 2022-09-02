Minnesota State Fair foods: Where to find them year-round
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair may only come once per year, but some food and drink vendors are available outside the fairgrounds, so you can get your fair fix year-round.
Here's a look at some of the vendors:
1919 Root Beer
The popular root beer has been available in grocery stores, convenience stores and other retail outlets in the Upper Midwest since 2020. Some restaurants and bars in the Twin Cities metro also offer 1919 Root Beer from the keg. You can also order pony kegs of the root beer online.
Anchor Coffee House
The coffee shop has a location in White Bear Lake, and it has a mobile coffee house available for special events.
Arepa Bar
The Arepa Bar, which offered three different areas during the first half of the Minnesota State Fair, has a brick-and-mortar location in the Midtown Global Market.
Ball Park Cafe
The Ball Park Cafe has one of the longest tap lists at the Minnesota State Fair, featuring several Minnesota craft breweries and exclusive-to-the-fair beers. Although not everything on the tap list is available outside of the fair, you can still imbibe year-round on brews from local breweries in their respective taprooms, as well as local liquor stores, restaurants and bars.
Blue Barn
Blue Barn is run by Blue Plate Restaurants, which has several restaurants in the Twin Cities: The Freehouse in Minneapolis, The Lowry in Minneapolis, Three Squares Restaurant in Maple Grove, Longfellow Grill in Minneapolis, Edina Grill in Edina, Groveland Tap in St. Paul and Highland Grill in St. Paul.
Bridgeman's
Craving Bridgeman's ice cream after having the Gray Duck Sundae at the Minnesota State Fair? You can visit Bridgeman's Ice Cream Parlor in Woodbury, and also buy it online. Bridgeman's is served at some scoop shops, restaurants and available at some retail outlets, such as Von Hanson's Meat and Hy-Vee.
Dino's Gyros
Dino's Gyros has a few locations in the Twin Cities in addition to its booth at the State Fair, including in Falcon Heights (not far from the fairgrounds), Coon Rapids, Edina and Woodbury. It also offers catering.
Falafel King
Falafel King, in the Food Building, has locations in Bloomington, Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center. It also has a food truck.
French Meadow Bakery
The popular vendor has brick-and-mortar locations in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Giggles' Campfire Grill
While Giggle's doesn't have a location outside the fairgrounds, you can get your Giggle's fix year-round if you host a private event at the booth.:
Green Mill
Green Mill has locations across the Midwest, including several in Minnesota: Albert Lea, Bemidji, Bloomington, Duluth, Fairmont, Hastings, Lakeville, Maplewood, New Ulm, Plymouth, Rochester, Savage, Shoreview, St. Cloud, St. Paul, Willmar and Woodbury. The pizza joint offers dine-in, take-out and delivery.
Harry Singh’s Original Caribbean Restaurant
Harry Singh's Original Caribbean Restaurant has a location on Nicollet Avenue South in Minneapolis.
Hawaiian Shaved Ice
While it may not be the same as getting shaved ice at the Minnesota State Fair, Hawaiian Shaved Ice does sell shaved ice makers, snow cone makers, and shaved ice syrup online.
Henry's Kettle Korn
You can order Henry's Kettle Corn online, but it only ships on specific dates.
Herbivorous Butcher
The vegan butcher has a store in Minneapolis, and you can order online from anywhere.
Holy Land
The Middle Eastern and Mediterranean bakery, grocery and deli is on Central Avenue in Minneapolis. You can also buy Holy Land's products in some grocery stores, as well as online. Holy Land also offers catering.
Hot Indian
Hot Indian has a spot at Target Field, and offers catering.
Icee
Icee is available at many gas stations, as well as movie theaters and other retail outlets nationwide. Icee floats freeze tubes are also available in grocery stores (Walmart, specifically), in the Twin Cities.
iPierogi
The family-owned business has a food truck. You can find the schedule on the website.
Jammy Sammies
Sundae Sammie at Jammy Sammies by Brim. (Minnesota State Fair)
Jammy Sammies, available at The Hanger at the State Fair, is made by Brim, which has a restaurant in Minneapolis.
JonnyPops
The local organic freezer pops are available at most local grocery stores and online.
Leinie Lodge
It may not be exactly the same, but Leinenkugel's Brewery and Lodge is a short drive from the Twin Cities in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.
LuLu's Public House
The owners of LuLu's Public House — Charlie Burrows and Mike Brennan — are behind several Twin Cities restaurants. Among them: Axel's and Lucky's 13.
Mancini's At The Fair
Mancini's has a brick-and-mortar restaurant outside the fair: Mancini's Char House. It's in St. Paul.
Manny's Tortas
The gourmet Mexican sandwich maker, located in the Food Building, has a year-round location in the Midtown Global Market.
Minneapple Pie
Minneapple Pie is available to order online. Plus, it will soon launch recipes on its website.
Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild
The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild represents more than 170 breweries in Minnesota, and at the State Fair it serves up hundreds of different brews. You can find these beers at their respective breweries and some liquor stores throughout Minnesota.
Minnesota Farmer's Union Coffee Shop
While there isn't a Farmer's Union coffee shop outside of the fairgrounds, the vendor dishes up items from local establishments. It gets its baked goods from Birchwood Cafe, its coffee from Bean Factory in St. Paul and its Mocha on a Stick from Grand Ole Creamery.
Minnesota Grown Apples
If you love the fresh apples at the Minnesota State Fair, you're in luck. You can buy Minnesota-grown apples at grocery stores or pick your own at a local apple farm.
Minnesota Wine Country
The wines poured at Minnesota Wine Country are available at their respective wineries and liquor stores in Minnesota.
Nautical Bowls
New at the Minnesota State Fair in 2022, the company known for its superfood bowls has been expanding quickly across the Twin Cities metro and the United States. Find Nautical Bowls locations here.
New Scenic Cafe
New Scenic Cafe has a brick-and-mortar restaurant between Duluth and Two Harbors, and has a Scenic 61 food truck.
Nordic Waffles
The popular sweet treat at the Minnesota State Fair can be found in grocery stores, including Cub Foods and Lunds & Byerlys.
Oof-da Tacos
Oof-da Tacos food truck sets up at various locations throughout the state from spring through fall.
The Produce Exchange
The Produce Exchange has a spot at Midtown Global Market.
Que Viet
Que Viet, known for its egg rolls and wantons at the State Fair, has a brick-and-mortar restaurant on Johnson Avenue in Minneapolis and another location in Brooklyn Center.
RC Cola
RC Cola is available in various grocery stores and retail outlets.
Sara's Tipsy Pies
Sara's Tipsy Pies has a shop in Stillwater and is available in the frozen dessert section of local grocery stores.
Soul Boul
Soul Boul has two spots outside of the fair, in Richfield and at Graze Provisions and Libations Food Hall in Minneapolis.
Summer Lakes Beverage
Summer Lakes Beverage sells its mixes in stores across the Twin Cities and online.
Sweet Martha's Cookies
A State Fair favorite you can have year-round. Just check out your local grocery store's frozen foods section. Sweet Martha's frozen dough in various flavors is available at several grocery chains, including Lunds & Byerlys, Hy-Vee and Target.
Tot Boss
Tot Boss has a food truck. You can find the schedule on the truck's website or schedule the truck to visit for a large event.
Turkey To Go
There's also a Turkey To Go stand at Target Field in Minneapolis
Union Hmong Kitchen
Also at Graze Provisions and Libations in Minneapolis' North Loop.
West Indies Soul Food
It has a food truck and sells its specialty sauces online.
Did we miss any? Let us know. Email melissa.turtinen@fox.com.