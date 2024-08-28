Minnesota State Fair attendance rebounds following heat, storms

The brief Monday saw just over 80,000 through the gates, the lowest Monday since 1983. Both storms in the evening and excessive heat throughout the day likely hampered attendees. The Minnesota State Fair will run through Monday, Sept. 2.



Following the lowest attended Minnesota State Fair Monday since the 1980s – likely due to a mixture of both extreme heat and storms impending – the Great Minnesota Get-Together experienced a rebound on Tuesday.

What we know

124,777 people passed through the gates on Tuesday, despite a delayed start of 9 a.m. so crews could assess damage from the storms. 134,952 people attended on the same day in 2023, while 112,922 attended in 2022. The all-time high for the date was 136,987 in 2019.

Monday's reported attendance for the fair reached just 80,546 visitors. The average fair attendance for the first Monday since 2000 is 122,408 people.

Monday morning and early afternoon were hot with heat index temperatures pushing over 100 degrees. Then, severe storms swept through the metro in the evening, flooding the fairgrounds.

Busy beginning

The fair set back-to-back records to start in 2024, with high attendance on both opening day and the first Friday.