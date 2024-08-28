About 30,000 Xcel energy customers remain without power Wednesday morning

The Brief About 30,000 Xcel Energy customers are being impacted by the power outages as of Wednesday morning. Crews are working to restore power but are delayed by downed power lines after storms on Monday and Tuesday. Some customers may not have power fully restored until Thursday evening.



Thousands of customers remain without power Wednesday after storms downed trees and power lines earlier this week.

What we know

The latest data from Xcel Energy shows about 30,000 customers in the Twin Cities metro area and western Wisconsin are still impacted by power outages as of Wednesday morning.

Xcel Energy said on Tuesday its crews were working to assess damage and restore power to about 150,000 customers in the Twin Cities Metro and western Wisconsin.

Xcel Energy said its repair crews typically start with the largest outages before moving on to the neighborhood levels to have the biggest impacts possible.

State Fair impact

Minnesota State Fair activities proceeded as normal on Wednesday morning.

Admission for attendees was initially delayed on Tuesday as crews worked to assess storm damage and clear debris.

Strong storms Monday night prompted severe thunderstorm warnings for much of the metro area. Severe weather sirens also sounded due to the risk of winds reaching over 70 mph. Fairgoers were urged to seek shelter as some rides, attractions, and vendors were temporarily closed.

What comes next

Wednesday's weather is expected to be quiet and comfortable as clouds slowly depart the area.

The forecast shows another storm system could reach the Twin Cities around 5 p.m. Thursday.

A spike in dew points is also likely to start Wednesday afternoon before reaching tropical-style warmth and humidity on Thursday.

Friday is expected to be much more comfortable following a cold front once the storms pass.