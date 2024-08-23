Minnesota State Fair sets new attendance record for opening day

article

Opening day of the 2024 Minnesota State Fair was a record-breaker.

How many people attended?

A total of 138,875 people attended the Minnesota State Fair on Aug. 22, beating the previous opening day record of 133,326 people set in 2019, according to the fair's website.

Last year, 106,327 people attended the opening day of the fair. In 2022, 121,478 people went to the fair on the first day.

In 2023, a total of 1.8 million people attended the Great Minnesota Get-Together. The record for total attendance was set in 2019, when 2,126,551 people attended the fair in 2019.

