Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 6:45 PM CDT, Mcleod County, Carver County, Wright County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 6:29 PM CDT until MON 7:15 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County, Sibley County, Brown County
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Washington County, Goodhue County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Ramsey County, Waseca County, Nicollet County, Steele County, Rice County, Redwood County, McLeod County, Dakota County, Brown County, Hennepin County, Watonwan County, Sibley County, Scott County, Blue Earth County, Martin County, Le Sueur County, Anoka County, Olmsted County, Mower County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Dodge County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Rock County, Cottonwood County, Pepin County, Chippewa County, Pierce County, Eau Claire County, Dunn County, Buffalo County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Waseca County, Anoka County, Washington County, Rice County, Mcleod County, Carver County, Goodhue County, Dakota County, Watonwan County, Brown County, Scott County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Renville County, Le Sueur County, Isanti County, Sibley County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Blue Earth County, Barron County, Saint Croix County, Pierce County, Polk County, Pepin County, Dunn County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Mille Lacs County, Wright County, Kanabec County, Benton County, Meeker County, Sherburne County, Stearns County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 5:50 PM CDT until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Jackson County, Cottonwood County, Nobles County

Live updates: Severe storms in Minnesota, heat index surpasses 100 degrees

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated  August 26, 2024 5:30pm CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After extreme heat throughout the day, with "feels like" temps exceeding 100 degrees, storms are now pushing across Minnesota.

What happened?

Much of central and southern Minnesota, from west-central Minnesota through the Twin Cities metro and into parts of western Wisconsin, is under a Level 3 or "Enhanced" risk of severe weather.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued earlier in the afternoon for areas west of the Twin Cities. In the heart of that watch, a large supercell storm has been pushing through western Minnesota. That storm is dropping heavy rain and large hail on areas including Kandiyohi County.

A second severe storm watch was issued for the Twin Cities metro shortly after 5 p.m.

MN weather: Heat, humidity turns to storms

Heat and humidity in Minnesota is expected to turn into storms going into Monday evening. Severe storms are expected Monday evening with the possibility of heavy rain, strong winds and hail.

What's next

The storm will continue pushing east-northeast through the evening, moving into the metro between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

This storm will be round one. Another line of storms is expected later in the evening, forming and moving through Minnesota late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

FOX 9 will be tracking the storms as the severe weather moves through. As always, you can stay sky aware by downloading the FOX 9 Weather app.

See any storm damage? Submit your photos to FOX 9 at fox9.com/photos

Extreme heat

Before the storms moved in, it was a sticky, hot day in Minnesota.

Heat index temperatures in the Twin Cities surpassed 100 degrees, hitting 103 degrees at MSP Airport. It was even worse in southern Minnesota, with heat index temps reaching 111 degrees in Owatonna in the afternoon hours.

The storms will bring relief from the heat as we head into the evening hours.

