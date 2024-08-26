Live updates: Severe storms in Minnesota, heat index surpasses 100 degrees

After extreme heat throughout the day, with "feels like" temps exceeding 100 degrees, storms are now pushing across Minnesota.

What happened?

Much of central and southern Minnesota, from west-central Minnesota through the Twin Cities metro and into parts of western Wisconsin, is under a Level 3 or "Enhanced" risk of severe weather.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued earlier in the afternoon for areas west of the Twin Cities. In the heart of that watch, a large supercell storm has been pushing through western Minnesota. That storm is dropping heavy rain and large hail on areas including Kandiyohi County.

A second severe storm watch was issued for the Twin Cities metro shortly after 5 p.m.

What's next

The storm will continue pushing east-northeast through the evening, moving into the metro between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

This storm will be round one. Another line of storms is expected later in the evening, forming and moving through Minnesota late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

FOX 9 will be tracking the storms as the severe weather moves through. As always, you can stay sky aware by downloading the FOX 9 Weather app.

See any storm damage? Submit your photos to FOX 9 at fox9.com/photos

Extreme heat

Before the storms moved in, it was a sticky, hot day in Minnesota.

Heat index temperatures in the Twin Cities surpassed 100 degrees, hitting 103 degrees at MSP Airport. It was even worse in southern Minnesota, with heat index temps reaching 111 degrees in Owatonna in the afternoon hours.

The storms will bring relief from the heat as we head into the evening hours.

