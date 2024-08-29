Minnesota State Fair: 12 winners for 2024 ‘Best Awards’

article

The Minnesota State Fair is recognizing its best vendors for the 2024 Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Nearly 1,000 commercial exhibitors, attractions, food, beverages, and concession vendors are at the fairgrounds this year, but a dozen came out on top for being the very best.

The Winners

Here are the 12 winners of the Minnesota State Fair 2024 Best Awards:

Anderson Bros Outdoors: This local family-owned and operated business designs and builds outdoor living spaces featuring swimming pools, patios, patio covers, decks and porches. (Located in the Home Improvement Building, east wall)

Blue Barn: Blue Barn is known for serving approachable comfort food with a twist, including one of this year’s official new foods – the PB Bacon Cakes. Their iconic building has been one of the anchor businesses of the West End since the redevelopment of that area 10 years ago. (Located at West End Market)

Caricatures by Cindy: Cindy started drawing caricatures at the State Fair in 1977. (Located at West End Market)

Crazy Mouse owned by Wood Entertainment: This spinning roller coaster ride has been a mainstay at the Minnesota State Fair since 2000. (Located at Mighty Midway)

Demetri’s Fine Greek Food: Serves a wide variety of menu items, including chicken in-a-pita, shish kabobs, gyros, Greek salads, baklava, gyro fries and a new item this year - Greek fries. Demetri’s is celebrating 25 years at the fair. (Located on Nelson Street between Dan Patch & Carnes avenues, north of the Giant Slide)

Homespun Gifts and Décor: Sells a long list of merchandise including apparel for all ages, Minnesota-themed gifts, jewelry, coffee mugs, kitchenware and more. They work exclusively with Minnesota-based small businesses. (Located at the North End, northwest section)

Milk Can Game owned by Coy Heatherly Concessions: This game was designed and constructed especially for the Mighty Midway by the owner who has been part of the fair for 56 years. (Located at Mighty Midway)

Minnesota Department of Public Safety: Shares information about driver and vehicle services, traffic safety, hiring and the many services and resources provided by this state agency. (Located in the Education Building)

Orange Treet: Serves whipped Julius-style drinks, smoothies and fresh-squeezed lemonade. (Located outside the Food Building, south wall)

Pria Handmade Accessories : Sells jewelry, hats and bags hand-woven and hand-beaded by Colombian artisans who are mostly single moms. (Located in Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum)

Puppy Express owned by Prime Pacific: This ride has provided joy and fun at the Minnesota State Fair for 14 years. (Located at Kidway)

Tot Boss: Serves loaded tater tots in chili, nachos and poutine varieties as well as their multitude of dipping sauces, including one of this year’s official new foods — Dill Pickle Tots. (Located on the east side of Underwood Street, just south of Kidway)

Why they were chosen

Minnesota State Fair officials said the vendors were chosen for having these characteristics:

Provide exceptional, efficient customer service and an outstanding experience for fair guests

Knowledgeable staff with positive attitudes who are courteous, thoughtful and professional

An amazing visual presentation and positive image

Present a premium quality product/service

Offer great value.

The winners were recognized during a ceremony on Thursday morning at the International Bazaar Stage.

The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 22 through Labor Day, Sept. 2.