Minnesota State Capitol closed to public this week for 'large demonstrations' outside

The Minnesota State Capitol will be closed to the public all week ahead of several large demonstrations planned outside.

The security fence is back in place and the building is buzzing with state troopers. The Minnesota State Patrol requested the short-term building closure to "protect the public and those working at the Capitol in anticipation of large demonstrations scheduled throughout the week on the Capitol grounds," the Minnesota Department of Administration said.

A large Line 3 pipeline protest is scheduled for Wednesday. An anti-mask rally is scheduled for Saturday.