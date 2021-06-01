Expand / Collapse search

Fence surrounding Minnesota State Capitol being removed Tuesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Crews are expected to begin removing the barriers that surround the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul Tuesday, which have been in place for over a year. 

The first temporary barrier was installed on May 31, 2020 during the unrest following the death of George Floyd. It was replaced this spring by a more secure fence ahead of the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in Floyd’s death.  

The fencing has cost taxpayers more than $200,000

As the barriers come down, state officials are also working to reopen the Capitol to the public with a special session expected in a few weeks.