Fence surrounding Minnesota State Capitol being removed Tuesday

Crews are expected to begin removing the barriers that surround the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul Tuesday, which have been in place for over a year.

The first temporary barrier was installed on May 31, 2020 during the unrest following the death of George Floyd. It was replaced this spring by a more secure fence ahead of the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted in Floyd’s death.

The fencing has cost taxpayers more than $200,000.

As the barriers come down, state officials are also working to reopen the Capitol to the public with a special session expected in a few weeks.