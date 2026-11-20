The Brief Lutsen Mountains and Giants Ridge have both postponed their season openers, citing poor snowmaking weather. Lutsen plans to open on Saturday, Nov. 28, while Giants Ridge won't open until Dec. 4, according to the resorts. Two other ski resorts – Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls and Trollhaugen in Dresser, Wisconsin, briefly opened this week.



At least two Minnesota ski resorts have pushed back their opening dates for the 2026-27 season because warm November weather has made for less-than-ideal snowmaking conditions.

Ski resorts push back opening dates

Big picture view:

Lutsen Mountains, a popular ski resort in Lutsen along the North Shore, announced this week it is shifting its opening date to Saturday, Nov. 28.

"We’re just as excited as you are to kick off another ski season, but Mother Nature hasn’t quite given us the snowmaking weather we were hoping for," the ski resort wrote on Facebook.

Giants Ridge in Biwabik, which had been targeting Friday, Nov. 27, for its season opener, has postponed it to Dec. 4. The ski resort typically opens on Thanksgiving weekend.

Local perspective:

Welch Village in Welch told FOX 9 their goal is always to try to open during Thanksgiving weekend, but they do not yet have an official opening date. Welch Village is located about an hour south of the Twin Cities metro.

Wild Mountain, Trollhaugen open temporarily

The other side:

Meanwhile, two other area ski hills have already had their opening days.

Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls, which prides itself on typically being the first Minnesota ski area to open each winter — and occasionally the first in North America — officially opened its runs to skiers and snowboarders last Saturday.

Wild Mountain stayed open all week through Friday, and says it plans to reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 25. The ski hill will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Any additional operating dates beyond that remain to be determined.

Dig deeper:

Across the river in Dresser, Wisconsin, Trollhaugen welcomed its first skiers and snowboarders last Sunday.

But the fun was short-lived. The ski area closed again on Wednesday and doesn't have a reopening date yet.