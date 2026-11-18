The Brief The Gophers host Northwestern at 11 a.m. Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium. It's the final home game for Minnesota's seniors, with Maverick Baranowski and Joey Gerlach reflecting Wednesday on their time with the Gophers. Drake Lindsey also addressed Greg Harbaugh's dismissal as offensive coordinator.



The University of Minnesota football team hosts Northwestern on Saturday for its final regular season home game.

That means for the Gophers’ senior class, it’s the final time they’ll be suiting up to play at Huntington Bank Stadium.

‘Best decision I ever made’

The backstory:

Gophers’ linebacker Maverick Baranowski came to P.J. Fleck from Florida, and has since become the heart and soul of the defense, going viral earlier this season after Fleck put the linebacker’s blood after a win at Washington on his face.

Baranowski is a captain this season, and is the team’s leading tackler. He said he wouldn’t change his experience with the Gophers for anything.

"It was the best decision I ever made. I’ve enjoyed every single step, every single year, every single day I’ve had at this program. I have absolutely no regrets with anything here at Minnesota, I’ve enjoyed the whole time," Baranowski said.

Joey Gerlach appreciates hometown program

Why you should care:

Woodbury native Joey Gerlach will also play his final home game Saturday, and said the time has flown by as he’s grown in Fleck’s program.

He went from not playing in 2022 to a special teams role in 2023. Gerlach made 15 tackles in 13 games in 2024, and made 11 tackles in nine games last year.

This year in a more full-time role, Gerlach is tied for second on the defense with 57 tackles. He has two sacks, six tackles for loss and one interception.

He said he’s most proud of the relationships he’s built, and says Baranowski is one of his best friends.

"I’m most proud of the guys I surrounded myself with. Everyone made each other better, I’ve got a lot of respect for this program, that means a lot to me," Gerlach said.

Drake Lindsey addresses coordinator change

What they're saying:

After the Gophers lost 42-14 at Penn State on Saturday, Fleck made the decision to dismiss Greg Harbaugh as offensive coordinator.

One of Fleck’s first phone calls after the decision was to quarterback Drake Lindsey.

There was preseason talk of Lindsey being a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. The on-field product hasn’t translated. Lindsey has 1,932 passing yards, about 198 per game, along with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Lindsey talked about having a new play-caller on Saturday.

"I got full trust in Coach Fleck, so much appreciation for Coach Harbaugh. We’ll always be in touch. I’m really appreciative of Coach Fleck handling it this way, calling me right after and handling it the way he did," Lindsey said.

What's next:

The Gophers host Northwestern at 11 a.m. Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium, needing a win to earn bowl eligibility.